Willie M. Puryear, 83
Willie M. Puryear, 83, of Bridgeville, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, in Milford, Del. He was born in Skipwith, Va., to the late Willie Puryear and Matilda Pulliam Puryear.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and served until 1987 in an honorable and distinguished career, and was a veteran of Vietnam. Puryear retired at the rank of technical sergeant. He also was a 32nd degree Mason, member of Prince Hall, having served as past master, and also was part of the Military Lodge 28 in Dover. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW Post 10157 in Salisbury, Md. Puryear loved Westerns and CSNBC, and he had a great interest in politics. He was a loving father, loving husband and a very hard worker. He also served as a mentor in the Knights of Pythagoras.
In addition to his parents, Puryear was preceded in death by a daughter, Juanita, as well as eight siblings, Louise, Albert, Herman, Geraldine, Raymond, Otis, Marshall and Pearl. He is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Helena Puryear of Bridgeville; five children, Willie M. Puryear, Jr., Robert Puryear, and Theresa Puryear Armstrong and her husband, Kennard, all of Atlanta, Ga., and Robert Lee Jones, and Terry L. Jones and his wife, Sandra, all of Seaford, Del.; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral was scheduled for Feb. 25, 2021, at the Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del., followed by a chapel service with military honors at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at watsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Home of the Brave Foundation; 6632 Sharps Rd.; Milford, DE 19963.