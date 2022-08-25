Willie Allen Parker, 51, of Frankford, Del., died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at home. He was born in Lewes, Del., son of the late Allen Parker and Joann (Hickman) Parker.
He was a loving grandfather, father brother and uncle. He worked for many years as a ride operator for Trimper’s Amusements in Ocean City, Md. His passion was his art and writings.
Parker is survived by two daughters, Andrea Meehan and her husband, Richard, of Salisbury, Md., and Brittany Parker of Delmar; two brothers, Brad Collins (and Millie) of Frankford and Darryl Collins (and Dee) of Selbyville, Del.; two sisters, Julie Johnson (and Glenn), also of Selbyville, and Vicki Wharton (and Elwood), also of Frankford; a granddaughter, Kinsley Meehan; three nephews, Glenn Johnson Jr., Jonathan Johnson and Bradley Collins; a niece, Jennifer Kaiser; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
A memorial service was to be held at on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 South Main St., in Selbyville, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations in Parker’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.