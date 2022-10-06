William Thomas “Will” Stewart, 36, of Georgetown, Del., passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He was born in Lewes, Del., to the late Patrick Stewart and to Doris Johnson Stewart, who survives him.
He was a commercial fisherman for about 15 years and did masonry work. He enjoyed football, especially the Carolina Panthers; liked to joke around; and liked to listen to country music. Jellyroll was one of his favorite artists. He adored his children and will be remembered for his big heart.
In addition to his mother, Doris, Stewart is survived by his fiancé of nine years, Tammy Carey of Georgetown, Del.; and four children, Patrick and Kay Stewart of Georgetown, and Shayla Stewart of Greenwood and Jacob Stewart of West, Va. He also leaves behind four siblings, Patrick Carey of Seaford, Del., Kenneth Stewart of Sussex County, Del., Misty Toomey of Dagsboro, Del., and James Hudson of Seaford. He is also survived by extended family members and friends.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/a7dca4c6 (A grieving family organized by Kierrah Daniels). Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.