William “Scott” Royals, 69, affectionately known as “Papa,” passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 2, 2021, from a traumatic brain injury, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Aug. 19, 1951, to Betty and Bill Sterling.
Royals later relocated to the Eastern Shore, where he successfully opened a landscaping business that thrived over the years. Throughout his life, he loved a variety of outdoor activities, being with his friends and family, and doing anything outdoors, including being on the water with his JetSki, and off the water, gardening was his passion.
His nature was to be kind and generous. He had an impact on all who knew and loved him. Royals and his beloved partner, Tina, were very close, traveling to Mexico and Florida for themselves. He also loved biking. They took several road trips with a great group of friends. The group loved to take bike trips to Daytona, Fla., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. Royals was loved by all his family and friends.
Royals was preceded in death by his step-father, John Royals; his sister, Sandra C. Royals; his first wife and son, Susan H. Royals and Michael Royals; and his grandparents Vi and Henry. Survivors include his life partner of 25 years, Tina M. Yorro; his mother, Betty (Sterling) Williams; a granddaughter, Lindsay M. Royals; and his brother James H. Royals and his wife, Susan.
A visitation for Royals will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. The Rev. Andy Ehlers will offer a prayer service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to Brain Injury Association of America. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.