William Rodney ‘Uncle Bill’ Bunting of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. He was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1929, son of the late Olive and Howard Bunting of Frankford, Del.
After graduating high school, Bunting joined the Merchant Marine Academy. He worked as a Merchant Marine for the Atlantic Richfield Oil Company until his retirement.
He married Dolores Virginia “Dee” Pepper in Frankford, Del., on May 9, 1953. Early their marriage, they moved their young family to Wilmington, Del., where they raised three daughters. She worked as a nurse at the Delaware Hospital. He, as a Merchant Marine, traveled to many countries: Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Japan, to name a few. Sometimes he would be gone for months at a time.
In addition to many family vacations, the Buntings created many joyful memories at a family beach cottage in Bethany Beach. The Fourth of July parties with family and friends were very special to all.
After leaving Wilmington, Bill and Dee Bunting went back to their roots, moving to Bay Colony in Dagsboro, Del. In retirement, he enjoyed boating with family and friends, and gardening. He also was a long-time member of the Lions Club of Fenwick Island, Del., and served as sergeant-at-arms at the Delaware State Senate in Dover.
Bunting’s loving wife of 49 years, Dee, passed away in 2002. It was a very difficult time for him. He moved to what would be his final home in Millsboro. At 73 and still full of life, he was truly blessed to meet Mary Lou Murray. Together, they forged a loving companionship that would last until April 16, 2020, when sadly, Mary Lou passed away. That relationship, along with friends, old and new, and, of course, family, gave his life new meaning and carried him to his passing.
In addition to his parents, Bunting was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores; five brothers, Alvah, Dave, George, Horace and Richard; a loving companion, Mary Lou Murray; and a grandson, Nicholas Pearson. He is survived by his daughters Denise Apple (and David), Diane Zaharko and Dana Pearson (and Carl). He is also survived by grandchildren Kristy Apple Britko, Geoffrey Apple, Zachary Zaharko and Kelly Pearson Kravchenko. Finally, he is survived by great-grandchildren Zandar Britko, and Shepard and Wells Zaharko.
The family offered special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at both Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Beebe Healthcare, and the kind and loving care takers at Renaissance Healthcare.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., with a viewing from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a service. Afterwards, a luncheon will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Millsboro. Memorial contributions may be made in Bunting’s memory to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 566, Millsboro, Delaware 19966. Bill’s relationship with this church and church family was so very important to him. He was eternally grateful for the love and kindness bestowed upon him by all.
Take me to the Ocean
Take me to the Sea
Wash Away my Worries
Let My Soul be Free
— Author unknown