William Michael “Big Bill” Stier Sr., 59, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. He was born April 1, 1962, in Clifton Heights, Pa., to John Stier and Catherine (Fleming) Stier.
On June 8, 1985, he married Donna Jean Buscaglia. They raised their three children in Upper Darby, Pa., and in Millsboro, Del. He was a loving husband and dedicated dad to three children and grand “Pappy” to two.
Stier worked for the sanitation department in Upper Darby, where he raised his family until 1998. They then moved to Sussex County, where Stier worked for Confetti’s Restaurant. He loved being a chef. He was also a meat-cutter at BJ’s and a chef at the Rehoboth Beach Country Club.
Most people will remember him as the life of the party. His hugs would swallow a person up, and they’d never forget the feeling. He had a way of making people feel special. He always remembered a face and wasn’t one to shy away from conversations with strangers. Stier loved to laugh and make people laugh. He was an avid Eagles fan and a wonderful chef. He liked his mugs ice-cold and his food steaming-hot.
When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, his answer was always, “A dad.” He could be found singing his children’s praises everywhere he went. He loved his wife and best friend, Donna, whom he met when he was 17. He was a proud husband who enjoyed making Donna a special seafood meal every Mother’s Day. Becoming a “Pappy” two years ago energized him even more. He enjoyed days at the park with Axton and Christmas celebrations with Lennon.
Stier was preceded in death by his father, John Stier; his mother, Catherine Stier; and his mother-in-law, Geraldine Lowe. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife, Donna; his three children, Catherine (and Sean Pincus), Billy, and Lindsay (and Corey Norberg); his brothers, John, Tom, and Raymond (and Rose); and his sister, Mary Susan; and several nieces and nephews.