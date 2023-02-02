William Merrill “Bill” Hickman Sr., 82, of Berlin, Md., died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, Md. He was born in Fenwick Island, Del., son of the late Richard Hickman and Iva (Chesser) Greer.
He worked as a heavy-equipment operator for many years for Hitchens Brothers and Goody Hill Sand & Gravel.
Hickman was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Virginia L. Hickman, in 2018. He is survived by three children, Shari L. Baull of Frankford, Del., Dawn Hickman Holloway (and Richard) of Berlin, Md., and William M. Hickman Jr. (and his fiancée, Jennifer Campbell) of Etna, Ohio; two sisters, Shirley Craige of Snow Hill, Md., and Victoria Hickman of Ocean View, Del.; four grandchildren, Amber Peterson (and Josh), Courtney Baull (and Kristy), Zachary Hickman and Anna Hickman; and six great-grandchildren, Landon Peterson, Emily Peterson, Lyndsey Peterson, Eli Peterson, Katelyn Austin and Jaxtin Hill.
A funeral service was planned on Feb. 1, 2023, at Whaleyville United Methodist Church, 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville, Md. Burial was to be in Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.