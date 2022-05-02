William Martin “Will” “Big Peaches” Diefenderfer IV, 44, of Ocean View, Del., passed away suddenly on Monday, April 25, 2022, at his home. He was born in Washington, D.C., on March 19, 1978, to William Martin Diefenderfer III and Sandra (Hoover) Diefenderfer.
Diefenderfer was a 1997 graduate of the Trinity-Pawling School in Pawling, N.Y., and Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa.
He had been a resident of the beach communities in Delaware for the prior 22 years. He worked in several restaurants in the Bethany Beach, Del., area and also owned Big Peaches Bar & Grill near Bethany for 7.5 years. At the time of his death, he was a bartender at the Cottage Café near Bethany.
Diefenderfer was a big man with an even bigger heart and a personality that would absorb any room. He loved to see people happy and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He was also a very generous man who enjoyed raising money for some of the local charities. He enjoyed his yearly trips to North Carolina with Doric Lodge #30 AF & AM in a barbecue competition to help raise funds for the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford.
He will be remembered for his witty and intelligent conversations, his dry sense of humor, his larger-than-life personality, and the ability to make lasting and meaningful friendships with each person he met.
Diefenderfer is survived by his loving wife, Hilary Allison (Davey) Diefenderfer; his parents, William Martin Diefenderfer III and Sandra Diefenderfer of Great Falls, Va.; a brother, Barret Diefenderfer and his wife, Kim, of Leesburg, Va.; a niece, Colbie Diefenderfer, and a nephew, Knox Diefenderfer; and his sister-in-law, Jessica Davey of Bethany Beach.
A visitation was to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. A private prayer service was to be held the following day, along with interment, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Diefenderfer’s name to the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford by visitingwww.mhc-oxford.org. Condolences may be sent online by visitingwww.melsonfuneralservices.com.