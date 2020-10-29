William M. Strickland, 86, of Selbyville, Del., and longtime resident of Sykesville, Md., passed away on Oct. 20, 2020, after several years of battling Alzheimer’s disease. He was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Baltimore Md., son of the late Benson Strickland and Pansy Loveridge Hines, as well as the special great-nephew of the late Elmer Loveridge and Anita Loveridge Schuman.
From 1951 to 1953, he served in the U.S. Navy Reserves, prior to entering into the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953 to 1957 and serving in the Korean War. For the next 25 years, Strickland was a policeman with the Baltimore County (Md.) Police Department, from which he retired as captain. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Ocean City, Md., the First State Detachment Marine Corps League (life member), Masons’ Doric Lodge 30, Freedom Lodge 112, Association of Baltimore County Retired Police, 2nd Marine Corps Division, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2, U.S.S. Salem Association, U.S.S. Columbus Veterans Association, Lower Delaware Shield & Square Club (life member), Fraternal Order of Police, Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, Baltimore County Retired Fire-Police Association, the VFW (life member) and the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society.
Strickland was preceded in death by his brothers, Rodney and James Strickland. He was the kind and gentle husband of Patricia Ducker Strickland for 61 years. He has also left behind his loving daughter, Michelle Lynn Paul and her husband, Lance, of Charles Town, W.Va., six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Interment will be Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Delaware Veteran Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, mask and social distancing will be mandatory for attendees, and seating will be limited. Funeral services were to be held Oct. 26, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., officiated by the Rev. Frank Harpster. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, National Processing Center; P.O. Box 96011; Washington, DC 20090-6011, or at www.alz.org. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.