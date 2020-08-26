William M. Pastis, 71, of Washington, D.C., passed away on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home in Bethany Beach, Del.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; his son, Michael; and his daughter, Crystal.
A public visitation was to be held Aug. 26, 2020, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Ocean City, Md. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service itself will be private. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to St. George Greek Orthodox Church; 8805 Coastal Hwy.; Ocean City, MD 21842.