William Leo “Bill” Shoemaker passed away on April 22, 2023. He was born on March 20, 1949, in Japan, into a military family, Joyce Fisher Shoemaker and Leo Vincent Shoemaker.
He was a happy man who lit up every room he walked into. He had a contagious smile and always had the best stories, which he told with great aplomb. He graduated from Missouri Military Academy, then went to Berkley University. After graduating from Berkley, he received his master’s degree from the University of Florence in Italy.
In the early 1970s, he returned to the United States with the idea of teaching English in California. However, he stopped in Ocean City, Md., to visit a friend and never left. He discovered his life’s passion when he took a summer job in old Ocean City as a busboy/waiter/bartender/parking lot attendant while drinking warm beer. He continued working in Ocean City until he found his home at Bobby Baker’s Carousel Hotel. He worked his way up through the ranks to become general manager at the age of 26. His fondest memories and fodder for the best stories ever came from his years at the Carousel.
In 1988, Shoemaker and his ex-wife, Gloria, started AHI in their garage. Soon after, he made AHI into a national convention-planning business that was widely respected and loved.
His greatest passion, however, was for his family. His son, Cody, was the light of his life. At age 8, Cody started skateboarding, and Shoemaker spent years traveling with Cody while he competed in sponsored events. Cody Shoemaker traveled with his dad all over the country, with Shoemaker showing Cody the ropes of planning conventions, and playing basketball on 94th Street with Bill Shoemaker schooling the younger guys. Cody Shoemaker’s marriage to his lovely wife, Corrine, was one of the fondest memories Bill Shoemaker ever had.
Shoemaker’s own marriage to Sally was such a blessing. They spent 19 years together. Bill and Sally Shoemaker were each other’s best friends. He loved working at Rooster’s Nest and was known as “Mimosa Man.” He adored Sally’s daughter, Jessica, and Jessica’s husband, Mike. He was the best grandfather to their children, Christopher, Maggie and Hannah. Recently, he was a great supporter of Christopher’s love of golfing, accompanying him on his rounds at Bayside Golf Club.
Shoemaker was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Casandra Sue Mulvihill. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Sally Walsh; his son, Cody Shoemaker, and daughter-in-law, Corinne Shoemaker; his daughter, Jessica Pullano, her husband, Michael Heasley, and their children, Christopher Pullano, Maggie Heasley and Hannah Heasley. Bill Shoemaker loved and cherished his relationships with his nephews, Michael Jeffrey Mulvihill Jr. and Brandon Cropley Mulvihill, and his nieces, Melissa Mulvihill Roberts and Blair Fisher Crawford. Some of his fondest memories were when his nieces and nephews would come to spend summers at the beach with him and Cody.
For Shoemaker’s celebration-of-life, a casual, loving sendoff for him will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Harpoon Hannah’s. He loved stories and having fun, so in that spirit, people are being asked to come and share their memories of Bill Shoemaker. “We know he’s going to love it.”