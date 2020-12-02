William L. Wells, 79, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born on May 7, 1941, in Harrisburg, Pa., son of the late William and Mary Wells.
He was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years. He built a career with Prudential as a life insurance agent in Lebanon, Pa. Wells also bartended on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry for many years. He was a genial companion, and everyone loved him.
Wells enjoyed friends get-togethers at the American Legion, where he was a member, after watching Phillies or Eagles games. He was a crossword aficionado and loved to watch Jeopardy. Above all, Wells cherished time spent with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Wells was preceded in death by both of his wives, Janice Wells and Linda Wells, and his sister, Beverly. He is survived by his children, Kevin M. Wells and his wife, Daphne, of Long Neck, Del., Mark Wells and his wife, Marianne, of Dillsburg, Pa., Dustin Wells and his wife, Patti, of San Francisco, Calif., Pamela Emig and her husband, William, of Gardners, Pa., Karen Deimler and her husband, Dwayne, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Gabrielle Wade and husband, Adrian, of Ocean View, Del.; his 12 grandchildren; his nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Bonita Prussack and her husband, Joe, of Dillsburg, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the American Legion, Post 17; 113 American Legion Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958, or www.alpost17.com.
All services are private, with arrangements by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.