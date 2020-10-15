William L. “Bill” Adams, 91, of West Fenwick Island, Del., passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. He was born in Wingate, Md., one of six children of the late James H. Adams and Lucille (Reynolds) Adams.
Adams retired from work for Delmarva Power and was in the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years. Over his lifetime, he belonged to many community and civic organizations. He was an avid fisherman and loved to build model Chesapeake Bay skipjacks.
Adams is survived by his wife, Donna Dorman Adams, of West Fenwick Island, and a daughter, Deborah Adams of Salisbury, Md.
He requested that there be no services. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.