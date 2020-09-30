William Joseph Palma, 75, passed away with his family by his side on Sept. 23, 2020, after a five-year battle with various cancers. He was born in 1945 in Morristown, N.J., to Anthony and Helen Palma.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. He was a family man through and through, who would help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Palma was preceded in death by his brothers, Gabriel and Anthony, and a sister, Patsy Ferrentino. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pamela Brown Palma; two daughters, Analesa Snyder and Aneta Palma, and their families; and his brother, Louis.
The family thanked Tunnell Cancer Center and Delaware Hospice for their support, especially Caitlin and Miss Pat for their exceptional care.
A memorial service will be held in the spring. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.