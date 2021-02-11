William Joseph “Joe” Schrider, 94, of South Bethany, Del., and formerly of Boyds, Md., passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Schrider was born in Silver Spring, Md., on Oct. 2, 1926, one of 10 children of the late John Benjamin Schrider and Mary Veronica (Lynch) Schrider.
He was a talented baseball player in his youth. Schrider joined the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served his country during World War II, along with three brothers. All four brothers were fortunate to come back from the war and begin their families.
Schrider married the love of his life, Isabelle M. Robins, in 1945. They celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2005. He had a successful career with IBM as an accountant before retiring in 1986. He and Isabelle moved to the beach to enjoy their retirement years. Schrider’s love of baseball continued throughout his lifetime as a faithful Orioles fan. He and Isabelle were extensive travelers, not only in the United States but throughout the world, to Russia, Spain, China, Morocco, England and Ireland, to name a few. Schrider was happiest to be around his large family at family gatherings and dinners.
In addition to his parents and wife, seven of his siblings preceded him in death. Schrider is survived by his seven children, Stephen J. Schrider and his wife, Wendy, William Dennis Schrider and his wife, Mary Jo, Deborah L. Beall and her husband, Donald, Thomas D. Schrider and his wife, Mary Sue, J. Kevin Schrider and his wife Teresa, Philip M. Schrider and his wife, Tina, and Eric J. Schrider and his wife, Carolyn; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a brother, Alfred Schrider and his wife, Joyce; and a sister, Cecelia Mauck and her husband, Jack.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to St. Ann Catholic Church; 691 Garfield Pkwy.; Bethany Beach, DE 19930.Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.