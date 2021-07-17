William Joseph “Bill” Rollins, 70, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Perry Hall, Md. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on April 24, 1951, son of the late William Conrad Hoffman and the late Mary Esther (Byerly) Hoffman.
Rollins proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, from 1970 to 1973. He retired from work as the warehouse manager from Truland.
He was proud of his service to his country, and will be remembered as a loving and caring husband and grandfather. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens fan, and loved riding his Harley. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing rugby and windsurfing.
Rollins is survived by his loving wife and companion, Rosemarie D. (Walzog) Rollins; two stepchildren, Jennifer Knight of Millville, Del., and Joshua Myers of White Marsh, Md.; stepmother, Margaret Hoffman of Carlisle, Pa.; four grandchildren, Chase Klemkowski, Reed Klemkowski, Nicolas Knight and Brynn Knight; and seven siblings, Jeffrey Hoffman of Carlisle, Pa., Elizabeth Herman and her husband, Gene, of Baton Rouge, La., William Hoffman and his wife, Meredith, of Millsboro, Del., Scott Hoffman and his wife, Stacy, of Oshkosh, Wisc., Suzanne Middleton of Etters, Pa., Matthew Hoffman and his wife, Ania, of York, Pa., and Debbie Cullum of Elkton, Md.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del., where a funeral service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in William Rollins’ name to the John H. “Jack” Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center at Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, 10320 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin, Berlin, MD 21811. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.