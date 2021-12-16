William Joseph “Bill” McFarland Jr., 71, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. He was born and raised in Wilmington, Del., to the late William J. Sr. and Lillian (Handlin) McFarland.
He was a life-long resident of Delaware but spent many summers with family and friends at White Crystal Beach in Earleville, Md. He worked as a buyer for more than 30 years at Conoco Philips.
McFarland was a devout Catholic; he was kind and generous, with a great sense of humor. He loved music and was a wonderful dancer. He also enjoyed gardening, traveling and, most especially, antiquing.
McFarland is survived by his loving partner of 40 years, Robert Pedano; two sisters, Dolores Johnson and Kathleen Alford (and David) of Wilmington, Del.; and a brother, John McFarland (and Toni) of Earleville, Md. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was especially close to his neighbors in Millsboro and had countess lifelong friends.
A memorial Mass was to be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Mary Mother of Peace. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the American Cancer Society or Seasons Hospice.