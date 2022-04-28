William John “Bill” Wagner, 83, of Selbyville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at home. He was born October 26, 1938 in Baltimore, Md., and was the son of the late William Ervin and Ruth Constance (Fishpaugh) Wagner.
He retired in 2001 from Amtote Intl. Inc. of Hunt Valley as a remote operator. He enjoyed reminiscing about his many racetrack adventures. His favorite was as a young man in 1973 at Churchill Downs working the odds board in the historic win of Secretariat. In the earlier years he was an avid hunter and fisherman receiving several Maryland certificates, later losing interest in the hunt, he thoroughly enjoyed observing the waterfowl and fishing cycles with his wife, Shelley. A kind and gentle soul who never met a stranger was how he was recently described.
He is survived by his loving wife and constant companion of 33 years, Shelley Dryden Wagner; two sons, Stephen T. Wagner of Berlin, Md., and Kevin A. Wagner of Bishopville, Md.; one brother, Louis “LR” Wagner (Deanne) of Reisterstown, Md.; four grandchildren, Derek Miller of Frederick, Md., Andrew Wagner, Brenden Wagner and Benjamin Wagner all of Berlin, Md.; and one great -grandson, Weston William Wagner of Berlin, Md. In addition, three sister-in-laws Darlene Hall(Danny) of Waynesboro, Va., Sherry Riggin and Sheila Milliner both of Crisfield, Md., brother-in-law Bill Justice(Lynn) of Pocomoke, Md., and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Bill.
He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, William E. and Joyce T. Justice.
At this time no public memorial service has been planned per his request.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited Memorial Contribution, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120 (ducks.org).
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.