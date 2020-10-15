William J. “Bill” Costello, 77, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family.
He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle to his family. He enjoyed family, friends, fishing, building bird houses and making homemade soups.
Costello was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and a brother. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Phyllis Costello; children, Kimberly Chichy of Marion Center, Pa., Michael Costello and his wife, Sue, of Lincoln, Del., Amanda Namneh of Saltsburg, Pa., and Timothy Costello of Palmyra, Pa.; stepchildren, James Hudson and his wife, Kim, of Coventry, R.I., Julie Dimes and her husband, Tom, of Portland, Ore., and Marlin Hassinger and his wife, Charity, of Wichita, Kan.; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary McWilliams and Ellen Loughery of New Jersey; and a brother, Patrick Costello and sister Dolores Berger, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.
He will be greatly missed by his friends, family and loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).