It is with profound sadness and immense love that family members this week celebrated the life of William Henry “Bill” Moore, 70, born Dec. 16, 1952, in Japan, who passed away on June 5, 2023, in Dagsboro, Del.
With an insatiable zest for life, Moore was an accomplished musician, a passionate cook and an ever-loving family man. His humor, often playfully childlike, his infectious laughter and his unwavering resilience remain etched in the hearts of all who knew him.
Moore’s journey began in Japan, traversed through Naples, Italy, and eventually led him to Falls Church, Va., courtesy of his father’s service in the U.S. Navy.
Life truly began for Moore when he met his future wife, Julie Walton Moore, at James Madison University. Their storybook romance blossomed into a loving marriage, blessed with two wonderful sons, William Tyler Moore and William Trevor Moore. His family was his world. Being surrounded by his loved ones brought him unparalleled joy. His family’s laughter was his favorite symphony, and their love his greatest treasure.
Moore avidly pursued music in his first career. He was the radio disc jockey for WEER in Warrenton, Va., in the 1980s and performed as a drummer in various rock-and-roll bands. His fondest memories in music included performing with the Brad Smiley Band and delivering a hit song in honor of the 1991 Washington football team’s participation in the Super Bowl. His love for the drums and radio was only matched by the love he held for his audience. He was not just a musician — he was a performer who breathed life into every beat. He lived his life in tune with his own music, creating harmony and rhythm even in the face of discord.
After his career in music, Moore dedicated his life to the noble pursuit of education. He began in the corporate realm but found his true calling in working with special-needs children. He also served as a chef at a Christian camp, delighting hundreds of children with his culinary creations. He relished cooking just as much as he did his music, always eager to try new foods and share them with his loved ones. His dishes, much like his music, were infused with love, creativity and soul. Guests at his home never went hungry.
Moore was an active member of Arcola United Methodist Church in Arcola, Va., and St. Matthews By the Sea United Methodist Church in Fenwick Island, Del. He left behind a legacy of community service that touched countless lives.
His resilience shone brightly when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2004. Despite the many challenges he faced with the disease, he continued to play the drums and cook up a storm. Even when his loving wife passed away in 2019, he continued to fight, teaching everyone the true meaning of survival and mental strength. Music and his incredible sense of humor were his refuge. He loved to laugh and could light up any room with his infectious chuckles.
Moore was a man who truly lived. He was always on the move, relentlessly pursuing life’s endless possibilities. “Whether that was his way of combating Parkinson’s or a manifestation of his zest for life, we may never know. However, we do know that he lived each day fully, teaching us all that life is a beautiful song to be savored and enjoyed, beat by beat. His legacy will forever echo in the hearts of those who knew him, and he will be deeply missed. Bill’s life was a testament to the strength of the human spirit. He laughed, loved, and lived with an open heart and an unquenchable spirit. Today, we remember him, not with sorrow, but with immense gratitude for the richness he brought to our lives. Rest in peace, dear Bill. Your music will forever play in our hearts.”
Moore was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Julie Walton Moore, in 2019; his father, John Moore, in 2014; and his mother, Jeanette Moore, in 2010. He is survived by his two sons, William Tyler Moore and William Trevor (and Aleya) Moore; and his brothers, John Moore and Eddie Moore.
A funeral service was scheduled for Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Matthew’s By the Sea in Fenwick Island, Del. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Inova Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders Center. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.