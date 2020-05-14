William Harvey “Billy” Hazzard Sr., 55, of Seaford, Del., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born on Dec. 31, 1964, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md., to the late Anne Pollitt DeShields and Harvey Hazzard.
He had been employed by Allen Harim in Harbeson, Del., for the past 11 years.
Hazzard leaves behind his wife, Zina Hazzard, of Seaford; his son, William H. Hazzard Jr. of Salisbury; two step-children, Damian Johnson of Seaford and Rachel Bratten of Cambridge, Md.; two step-grandchildren, Zalah Mumford of Seaford and Casey Williams of Milford, Del.; two siblings, Keith DeShields and Janet Mollock, both of Fruitland, Md.; two sisters-in-law, Eunice Hopkins of Seaford, and Linda Woods and her husband, Roland, of Dover, Del.; two brothers-in-law, Rogelio Ochoa of Frankford, Del., and Darrell Mumford of Baltimore, Md.; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.
Due to the coronavirus and the state of emergency, services will be private at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services were provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.