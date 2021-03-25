William H. “Bill” Pusey III, 75, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021. He was born in Millsboro on May 10, 1945, to the late William H. Pusey II and Maggie Greenwalt Pusey.
Pusey graduated from Millsboro High School and Goldey-Beacom College. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He served as an officer in Germany. Once he was discharged, he worked as a CPA for Robert M. Hoyt & Co. in Rehoboth Beach, Del., and later opened his own office in Millsboro.
He married Linda L. Baker in 1966, and they were blessed with two children. Pusey was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Millsboro, where he served as the treasurer for 22 years, as well as in other related capacities. He was also a member of the Friends of the Millsboro Public Library, serving on their board of directors, and was also active in the Millsboro Historical Society. He enjoyed golf and was a big sports enthusiast.
Pusey was a very family-oriented man, a good provider, wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Pusey was preceded in death by six siblings, Merrill Pusey, Orille Pusey, Donald Pusey, Dale Pusey, Betty Godwin and Gloria Pauley. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Pusey of Millsboro; two children, Letitia “Tish” Pusey and W. Ryan Pusey and his wife, Sarah, all of Millsboro, Del.; five grandchildren, William Luke McQuay, LeeAnn Casey and her husband, Jake, Kalyn Ryan Pusey, Lance McQuay and Christian Pusey; two special nephews, Shane Baker and his wife, Jessica, and Dylan Baker; and his extended family members and friends.
A funeral service was held March 19, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, followed by interment with military honors at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, both in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace U.M. Church; P.O. Box 566; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences can be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.