William H. “Bill” Hamilton, 88, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of York, Pa., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Seasons Hospice Inpatient at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. He was born Dec. 21, 1931, in York, Pa., son of the late Paul Hamilton Sr. and the late Susan (Witman) Hamilton.
Hamilton graduated from William Penn High School in York and then honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy until 1954 and the Navy Reserve until 1966. He retired from work as a foreman for Harley Davidson in York after 26 years of service.
In the mid-1950s to early 1960s he was the owner and mechanic of the stock car 1080, considered to be the most potent modified stock car to hit the local circuit. With Johnny Mackison as its driver, Hamilton’s No. 1080 won scores of races and track championships. The 1080 became the first stock car to ever top the 100-mile-per-hour barrier on Langhorne’s old dirt track. In 1990, Hamilton was inducted into York County Racing Club’s Hall of Fame as a past owner/mechanic inductee. He was a member of the Reading Stock Car Association and also of Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in York, Pa.
After retiring 30 years ago to Long Neck, Del., Hamilton continued to his other passion of fishing. He crafted his own Bill’s Bucktails and handmade fishing rods. He was a master fisherman, and his knowledge was often sought by others. He was the owner of a boat, the Ryteka, where he spent much time with his son-in-law, grandson and friends. Hamilton will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved the simple things of life, fishing and racing.
In addition to his parents, Hamilton was preceded in death by a grandson, Trevor Shelley. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joyce E. (Hirt) Hamilton; a daughter, Gwendolyn Shelley and her husband, Eric, of York, Pa.; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Mylin and her husband, Richard Mylin IV, of York, and Ryan Sides of New York, N.Y.; and a brother, Paul Hamilton Jr. and his wife, Kay, of Maytown, Pa.
A visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with celebration of life at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will be private. Social-distancing protocols will be observed, and face masks are required for all attendees. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Trevor Shelley Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Panther Foundation; P.O. Box 3652; York, PA 17402. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.