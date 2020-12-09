William G. “Bill” Weller Jr., 74, of Dover, Del., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his daughter’s home in Ellendale, Del. He was born in New Jersey on July 9, 1946, son of the late William G. Weller Sr. and the late Helen (Miller) Weller.
He retired from work as the chief printer at Legislative Hall in Dover after 28 years of service.
Weller is survived by two children, Virginia L. Weller of Ellendale, Del., and William G. Weller III, and his fiancée, Danniella Leighton, of Dover, and her son, Brandon Leighton; and the mother of his children, Shirley Bradley.
A graveside service was to be held on Dec. 9, 2020, at Millsboro (Del.) Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.