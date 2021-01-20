William Frederick “Fred” Stevens, 83, a.k.a. the “Swamp Monster,” of Selbyville, Del., passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. He was the son of the late Llewellyn Stevens and Josephine (Pepper) Stevens.
Stevens served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired after 34 years at DuPont Co. He designed several logos at DuPont in Seaford. Stevens was the notorious Swamp Monster of the Great Cypress Swamp. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, served as church historian, served on the church council and started the annual Red Men Sunday. He was the designer of the Selbyville Town Seal, the town historian and also designer of the Red Men Wissahickon Tribe #20 emblem.
Stevens was a member and past president of the Selbyville Improvement Foundation, American Legion Post 24 in Dagsboro, Selbyville Lions Club, Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company (honorary member), Wissahickon Tribe #20 (member and Prophet) and the Home Board of the State Red Men. He was also a Halloween costume enthusiast who won several contests over the years.
Stevens was instrumental in getting state inmates to clean Joe Long Cemetery in Selbyville and in getting a new museum for the Town of Selbyville, and he worked with Delaware State Archives in presenting a monument in memory of John McCabe (Revolution War soldier) at the Red Men’s Cemetery.
The family thanked his caregivers, especially Silvia and Renee.
Stevens was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Stevens and Donald Stevens. He was survived by his wife of 56 years, Geraldine A. Stevens of Selbyville, who then passed away eight days later, on Jan. 16, 2021. He is survived by three children, Natalie McCabe and husband, Greg, of Selbyville, April Levosky and husband, Scott, of Fort Mill, S.C., and Lee Stevens and wife, CeCe, of Cornelius, N.C.; and four grandchildren, Cameron, Thomas, Kylie and Lochlan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Red Men’s Cemetery, c/o Joe Madara; 69 Cemetery Rd.; Selbyville, DE 19975, or to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Services and burial will be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.