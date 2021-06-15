William F. Phillips, 86, of Ocean View, Del., formerly of Mechanicsville, Md., passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford, Del. He was born in Clayton, Ala., on Jan. 7, 1935, son of the late Henry Phillips and Mamie (Kennedy) Phillips.
Phillips proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked as a service technician for General Electric until his retirement and move to the beach in 1999. After moving to the beach, he enjoyed working at the Salt Pond and Bear Trap golf courses as a greenskeeper.
He loved living in Delaware and enjoyed time spent on the water, boating and fishing. He also enjoyed golfing and collecting all types of things. He will be remembered for his great personality, love of life and devotion to children.
In addition to his parents, Phillips was preceded in death by his two brothers, Clarence Phillips and Benny Phillips, and a sister, Frances Shackleford. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Judith E. (Smailes) Phillips; five children, David Phillips of Columbus, Ga., Sharon Phillips of Panama City, Fla., Dianne Patrick and her husband, Rick, of Fairfax, Va., Lisa Phillips of Sarasota, Fla., and Vicki Price and her husband, Greg, of Frankford, Del.; two sisters, Betty Hopson of Ala., and Sherril Nolan and her husband, Gary, of Georgia; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Phillips’ life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970, where friends and family may call after 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Phillips’ name to Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church Hope Center, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.