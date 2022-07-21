William F. “Bill” Murphy, 84, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and formerly of Hockessin, Del., Cos Cob, Conn., Washington Boro, Pa., New London, Pa., Virginia Beach, Va., and Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born in Riverside, Conn., to the late James Murphy and Catherine “Kitty” (Dolan) Murphy on Jan. 7, 1937. He was the second son of their six children.
Murphy attended Greenwich (Conn.) High School, where he played football on their undefeated 1953 team but dropped out prior to graduation to help support the family following the early passing of his father.
He joined the U.S. Marines in 1954, serving in the Fifth Battalion in Platoon 333 engineering company and was honorably discharged in 1956. After the Marines, he attended the J.M. Wright trade school and was trained as a carpenter. He played semi-pro football for the Stamford Golden Bears prior to marrying and having three children. He started his own construction company in Stamford, Conn., in the 1960s. After moving to Lancaster, Pa., in 1972, he began remodeling several small farms in southeastern Pennsylvania for his family, which led to tons of family fun with numerous farm animals and farm tractors.
Murphy retired from work as a construction superintendent and had worked for Ventresca Bros. Inc. in Wilmington, Del., for more than 30 years. During that time, he supervised the building of untold custom homes and several firehouses, and remodeled various schools, among a multitude of other construction projects.
“Uncle Bill’s” favorite things included visiting with his three grandchildren, Colin Murphy of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Brianna Murphy and Riley Murphy of Millsboro, Del. He thoroughly cherished his multiple February trips to Key West, Fla., and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Notre Dame football fan who loved his pickup trucks.
Murphy was preceded in death by his siblings, James Murphy of Stamford, Conn., Louise Pflumn of Lancaster, Pa., and Ann Conti of Groton Long Point, Conn. He is survived by his three children, Katherine S. Murphy of Kingston, Wash., William F. Murphy Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of Groton Long Point, Conn., Daniel M. Murphy and his wife, Robin, of Millsboro, Del., his brothers, John Murphy of Santa Fe, N.M., and Daniel Murphy of Savannah, Ga.; and the mother of his children, Mary-Virginia Woolven of Naples, Fla.
Interment was to be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., on July 14, 2022. In addition, there will be a “Celebration of Life” service for Murphy in Groton Long Point, Conn., in June of 2023. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.