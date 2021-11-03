William Edward “Cisco” Andrews Jr., 69, was born on March 21, 1952, in Lewes, Del., to the late William Andrews Sr. and the late Grace M. Broughton Andrews. He departed this life on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md.
He graduated from John M. Clayton High School in 1970 and worked in the poultry industry for 35 years. He also liked detailing vehicles as a hobby. “He never seen a vehicle he couldn’t clean.”
In addition to his parents, Andrews was preceded in death by two brothers, David Andrews and Daniel Andrews. He leaves to cherish his memory his only son, O’Jay Dixon of Laurel, Del.; two brothers, Gary Andrews of Georgetown, Del., and Dale Andrews of New Jersey; and a sister, Caroline Andrews Bailey of Millsboro, Del. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Christiana Albury Jordan, Keyonshae Dixon, O’Jay Dixon Jr., Jaysiah Dixon and Jaymere Dixon; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Andrews is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd, Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. The Rev. Annie Jane Custis will officiate. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home of Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online at www. watsonfh.com.