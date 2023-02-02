William Edward “Bill” Collins III, 85, was born in Boston, Mass., on June 11, 1937, and passed away on Jan. 25, 2023, in Dagsboro, Del., after a brief illness following a fall.
Collins was a graduate of Belmont High School, in the Class of 1955, and Harvard College, in the Class of 1959. He had a successful career in sales and management in the paper industry and lived in Scituate, Mass., Kensington, Md., and Dagsboro.
Not only was he a devoted Boston sports fan, he was also an avid golfer and had been a member of Hatherly Country Club in Scituate, Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, and Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club in Dagsboro.
Above all, Collins loved his family and would entertain his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and just about everyone else with funny stories, one-liners, and stories of growing up in Belmont and playing hockey at Harvard. He had a unique talent for sparking a friendly conversation with those he encountered, and was a man of wit, humility and soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Collins was preceded in death by his sister Ann Fagan of Wellesley and Natick, Mass. He was a loving husband to Linda Healy Collins, his wife of 62 years; and a proud father to his sons, William E. (and Erin), Robert C. (and Kelly) and Andrew J. (and Gloria). He was also a devoted grandfather to seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Hall of Exeter, N.H.
A funeral Mass will take place at the Church of St. Ann in Bethany Beach, Del., at 11 a.m. with a viewing at 10 a.m., on Feb. 17, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested a donation to the Beebe Medical Foundation (Designation: Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing) at https://www.beebehealthcare.org/donate. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.