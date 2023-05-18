William E “Mike” Mooney Jr., 78, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023. He will be greatly missed for his kind heart, infectious smile and sense of humor.
He served as a Ranger in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, receiving honors for his bravery. He enjoyed a successful career in floor covering distribution, cherished his family, and influenced many as a soccer coach. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, generosity and dedication to his community.
Mooney will be greatly missed by his wife, Marla; their four children; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation was to be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 408 S. Liberty Street, Centreville, Md., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, with a funeral service to be held at Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 26669 Patriots Way Millsboro, Del., on Wednesday, May 17, and interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741. Condolences may be sent online at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.