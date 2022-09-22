William E. “Bill” Lesniczak, 84, of Lewes, Del., passed away peacefully at sunset on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, with his beloved daughters by his side, at his home. He was born on March 15, 1938, in Wilmington, Del., son of the late Marion and Mary Lesniczak.
Lesniczak graduated from Wilmington High School, in the Class of 1956. He built a career in aircraft design, dedicating many years to Atlantic Aviation, before starting with Georgetown Aircraft Services, from which he retired. His love for cabinetry and woodworking continued, and he established L&L Woodworking, building many bars for local restaurants, including Grotto Pizza.
He loved his morning walks on the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach and lunching with his ladies. He spent most days on his dock, checking his crab pots and planning his day around which happy-hour he would attend (except on Tuesdays, his day off).
An avid outdoorsman, he had a lifelong love of hunting and fishing. He was a member of the American Legion Post 28 and the Ocean City (Md.) Singles Club. He found great joy in dancing to local bands up and down the coast, from Rehoboth Beach to Ocean City, Md., and was nicknamed “Dancing Bill.”
Above all, he cherished time spent with those he loved — particularly his daughters and grandsons. “To know Bill was to love him. He will be deeply and genuinely missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.”
The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Evelyn, his caregiver, who went above and beyond. “Thank you.”
Lesniczak is survived by his beloved daughters Kelli L. Humphrey (and Craig) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Jamie A. Lesniczak of West Chester, Pa.; his grandsons, Jackson, Will, Brent, Zach and Nick; his brothers, Frank Lesniczak of Ocean View, Del., and Edward Lesniczak of Newark, Del.; and his nephews, who were like sons to him, Jeff Baker of Millsboro, Del., and Scott Blackiston of Wilmington, Del.
A celebration of Lesniczak’s life will be held for family and friends next summer. Final care has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. His life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.