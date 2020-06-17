William E. “Bill” Adams, 78, of Bishopville, Md., passed away at his home on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, Del., son of the late William E. Adams Sr. and Mary R. (Harrington) Adams.
He had been a salesman and retired from work for United Electric Supply.
Adams was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn C. Adams. He is survived by two daughters, Lisa C. Painter of Lexington, N.C., and Mary R. Adams of Bishopville; a brother, Donald Adams; two grandchildren, Rebecca A. Carone and Anthony B. Carone; and two great-grandchildren, Riley Blakey and Gianni Blakey.
A memorial service was to be held June 16, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. with the Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association; 909 Progress Cir., Ste. 400; Salisbury, MD 21804. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.