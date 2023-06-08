William Douglas “Doug” Lewis Sr., 79, of Dagsboro, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Monday June 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He grew up in Dagsboro with his two brothers and two sisters, born to the late Henry and Hilda Lewis, before meeting the love of his life, Ellie, and marrying on Sept. 16, 1962. They raised their family in Roxana, Del., before returning back home to Dagsboro in 2007.
For more than 30 years, Lewis was in charge of all the maintenance at Candy Kitchen, Embers and The Bonfire, before starting his own business, Polar Bear Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, which he did until the day he passed.
In recent years, Lewis thoroughly enjoyed his daily golf cart rides up and down Thorogoods Road to pick up the trash and feed the cats. He also enjoyed going to Life Church in Georgetown, Del., every Sunday, taking rides with Ellie, reading his paper, taking daily naps in his recliner, playing with Baby Girl, his and Ellie’s kitty, and decorating his yard at Christmas. Most of all, his family was his No. 1 pride. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything in this world, and his time spent with them was a perfect day.
If one saw Doug and asked how he was doing, he would reply, “I’m doing fantastically, amazingly great, due to the Grace of God.” To his family, he would always say, “Who loves you?” and then follow it up with, “It feels good to be loved.”
Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Hilda Lewis; his brother Richard Lewis Sr, his baby sister Sheryl Murray and many other loved ones.
He is survived by his wife Eleanor of almost 61 years; his son William Douglas Lewis Jr. (and Tracy) of Laurel, Del., and daughter Kimberly Hall (and Brad) of Dagsboro; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Leah Bradford (and Andy) and their children Ryan, Kayley, Avery and Teagan of Millsboro, Ashley Lewis (and Mike) and their children, Kaylin, Brooklyn, Landon and Oaklyn of Parsonsburg, Md., William Douglas Lewis III (and Jessica) and their children Layla, Scarlett and Alyssa of Laurel, Del., Samantha Robellard (and Nic) and their son, Parker, of Laurel, Del., Austin Lewis (and Kristen) of Ocean View, Del., Chelsey Hall (and Kyle) and his newest great-grandson, Weslyn, due in August of Delmar, Del., and Allie Garbacz (and Kyle) of Seaford, Del.; his sister Connie Hall (and Vernon) of Millsboro, Del., and brother Marshall Lewis (and Cheryl) of Frankford, Del; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where friends and family may gather at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions be made to Life Church, c/o Parris Sexton, 36010 Auburn Way, Millsboro, DE 19966, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.