William Donald Holloway, 89, of Selbyville, Del., passed away at home on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. He was born in Selbyville, son of the late Ray Holloway and Dorothy (Sparklin) Holloway.
He was a farmer and retired from the Civil Service where he had worked as a USDA poultry inspector. He was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church, a member of Doric Lodge 30, past chief of the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company and a regular at the Selbyville McDonald’s Coffee Club.
Holloway was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Holloway, two brothers and a sister. He is survived by two daughters, Susan H. Smart and her husband, Bruce, of Millsboro, Del., and Sandra H. Givans and husband, Jeffrey, of Selbyville; five grandchildren, Aaron Townsend and his wife, Rebecca, Ashley Dorman and her husband, Joshua, Sarah Jester and her husband, Seth, Eric Givans and his wife, Kelly, and Michelle Toombs and her husband, Jordan; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Donna Forgash and Hester Holloway.
A private graveside service will be held at Roxana (Del.) Cemetery with the Rev. Bruce Smart officiating. Condolences can be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963.