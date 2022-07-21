William Dearden “Bill” Elton, 89, of Warrington, Pa., went home to be with his Lord and savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, passing peacefully, with his family by his side. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., and was the son of the late William and Mildred Elton.
The family resided in Fort Washington during his childhood. He attended Springfield High School (in the Class of 1950). Upon graduation, he enrolled in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Meade, Md., and Hawaii. He was honorably discharged in 1954, notably receiving the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Upon release from the service, he attended Tri-State College (since renamed Trine University) in Indiana (in the Class of 1958). He then attended Villanova University, earning his master’s degree in civil engineering (in the Class of 1964).
Elton was the adoring husband of Marilyn Long Elton. The couple had recently celebrated 63 years of marriage. He met the love of his life at the Jersey shore (as has become an Elton tradition!) and was married in 1958 in a beautiful country ceremony in Selbyville, Del. The couple resided in Glenside, Pa., in their early years.
The couple had two children together, daughter Leslie and son John. His early career included employment at Acme Engineering and also as an educator at Philadelphia Community College teaching engineering classes. In 1969, he started Elton Engineers, based on Arch Street in Philadelphia.
Through hard work and great perseverance, he built the small firm into a very successful business with many notable clients, including government and commercial customers. Some of his largest projects included projects for the City of Philadelphia schools and government, Caesar’s casinos and designing Atlantic City Surf’s baseball stadium by Bader Field. The firm recently celebrated its 53-year anniversary and prospers to this day as Elton & Thompson P.C. Structural Engineers in Lansdale, Pa. He loved his engineering career and stayed actively involved until just a few years prior to his death.
Outside of work, Elton’s No. 1 love was for his pooches — he was an avid dog lover and always had one or two furry family members over the years: Buddy, Bootsy, Muffin, Blacky, Sparky, Sovery, Skittles, Gigi, Monique and Lucy. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with them! His other passions included golf, fishing and boating. He enjoyed them immensely, mostly on the Chesapeake, Long Beach Island, N.J., and Bethany Beach, Del.
Always a gifted storyteller, he could always share a good tale of his exploits on the golf course or on the water. He and Marilyn greatly enjoyed a day out on the boat finishing up with watching the sunset on the deck.
Other interests of his were regularly attending Warrington Fellowship Church, where he and Marilyn Elton were members since the 1960s, being active in the Rotary Club, and following Philadelphia sports teams (Eagles, Phillies, and 76ers and Villanova), and most of all, spending time with his family.
Elton will be greatly missed by his family, who loved him dearly. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his daughter, Leslie Latch and her husband, Ken; and their children, Kristen (and her husband, Matthew Oberhofer), Kyle and Sarah; and his son, John Elton and his wife, Colleen; and their children, Taylor and Kyle. He was also loved greatly by his four siblings, his late sister, Marilyn (and Pat) Reaves; and brothers, Bob (and Barbara) Elton, Bruce (and Mary) Elton and Alan (and Martha) Elton; and his many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was to be held at noon on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Warrington Fellowship Church, 1455 Cooper Ln., Warrington, Pa. The service was followed by graveside service at Whitemarsh Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elton’s memory may be made to Warrington Fellowship Church to further the work for Christ’s kingdom. To send condolences to the family, visit the funeral home website at www.shellyfuneralhomes.com.