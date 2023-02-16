William D. “Billy” Harkins, 63, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Downingtown, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on a trip in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. He was born in Upper Darby, Pa., on May 5, 1959, son of William Harkins and Violet (Shriver) Harkins.
Harkins had retired from work as an Entenmann’s driver after 35 years of service. Following his retirement, he pursued his love for the water and beach by moving to Millsboro, where he was the shop manager at Delaware Paddlesports in Lewes, Del.
He carried an infectious smile and was always quick to engage with everyone he met. His adventurous spirit was reflected in his love for disc golf, paddleboarding, skateboarding and his recently acquired taste for craft brews. Generous and gregarious, a joking personality made him loved by all.
Harkins was preceded in death by his father, William Harkins, in 1977. In addition to his mother, Violet Harkins of Millsboro, Del., Harkins is survived by his two daughters, Kelly Harkins of Wilmington, Del., and Caitlyn Harkins, also of Wilmington, Del.; a sister, Joanne Sterlacci and her husband, Rick, of Millsboro; two brothers, Michael Harkins and his wife, Brenda, of Middletown, Del., and Patrick Harkins and his wife, Kimberley, of Newark, Del.; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Harkins’ name to Delaware Burn Camp, P.O. Box 68, Dover, DE 19903. Representing Delaware Paddelsports, Harkins took great pride and pleasure in providing paddleboards and instruction to these young victims. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.