William Creighton “Bill” Jones Sr., 77, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Baltimore, Md., passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at Coastal Hospice on the Lake in Salisbury, Md. He was born June 20, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Leonard Brandt Jones Sr. and Katherine Claudia (Creighten) Jones.
He was a decorated Vietnam War veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He received his bachelor’s degree from Loyola College and worked as an accountant. His family meant everything to him, and he was proud of all that his children and grandchildren have accomplished.
In addition to his parents, Jones was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Brandt “Sonny” Jones Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Naomi Grace (Nash) Jones; two children, Bill Jones Jr. and his wife, Pam, and Laura Jean Jones; four grandchildren, Tamara Devlin, Brynn Devlin, Nathan Jones and Joelle Jones; a brother, Robert Jones, and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Jones.
A chapel service was to be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, 35554 Atlantic Ave., Millville, DE 19967, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.