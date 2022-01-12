William Cecil “Bill” Bingham Jr., 89, a longtime resident of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Jan. 1, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his four sons and his wife. He was born a twin, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to William “Cecil” Bingham Sr. and Willye Montgomery Fair Bingham on March 6, 1932.
A graduate of Red Bank High School in Chattanooga in 1950, he briefly attended the University of West Virginia. He was a 36-year resident of Pitman, N.J., and served as senior vice president of South Jersey Industries Inc. and South Jersey Gas Company until his retirement in 1997. He was noted for his tireless work ethic and determination, which ensured South Jersey Industries’ transformation and industry growth forever. He joined the company in 1963 as director of operations and supply after working two years for North Carolina Natural Gas Company in Rockingham, N.C.
Bingham was a longtime supporter of local charities, educational institutions, his community and church. He served as a deacon and trustee at his churches in his earlier days and sat on several company and non-profit associations’ board of directors during his business career. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Georgetown, Del., at the time of his death and was a 40-year member of the Kiwanis Club, in which he served as president of the club in Pitman, N.J. Additionally, he was also an avid horseman, fisherman and boater.
Bingham was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Jean McPherson Bingham. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Maria M. (Fuchs) Bingham; his four sons, W. Perry Bingham (and Mary) of Virginia Beach, Va.; Roger P. Bingham (and Shelley) of Del Mar, Calif.; Marshall A. Bingham (and Carolyn) of West Chester, Pa.; Matthew M. Bingham (and Adina) of Medford Lakes, N.J.; and his step-daughter Tina Scott (and Mark) of Salem, N.J.
His legacy will live on with his 11 grandchildren, Morgan Fair Hedley (and Stephen), Hunter Faith Bingham, William Perry Bingham Jr., Amanda C. Bingham, William Shane Bingham, Sean McPherson “Mac” Bingham, Alexis Bradley (and Jeffrey), Dr. Jacquelyn Bingham, Zachary M. Bingham, Madeleine Jean Bingham and Tristan C. Bingham; and great-grandchildren Clark William Hedley and Katherine M. Hedley. He is also survived by his twin brother, the Rev. McDowell Fair Bingham of Knoxville, Tenn., and younger brother, Dr. Samuel M. Bingham of Red Bank, Tenn.
A private ceremony of life will be held on Bingham’s birthday, on March 6, 2022, at their residence, for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that memorial donations be directed to Calvary Baptist Church, 22860 DuPont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947.