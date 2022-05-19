William Carlos “Bill” Parler Sr., 92, of Frankford, Del., passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born on Aug. 12, 1929, in Creston, Calhoun County, S.C., son of the late Marion C. Parler and Anna J. (Keller) Parler.
Parler was proud of his family, and they were the focus of his life and career. He graduated from the Cameron (S.C.) High School. He attended the University of South Carolina on a NROTC scholarship. After a year there, he received a competitive congressional appointment to the U.S. Navy Academy, from which he received a bachelor’s degree in the Class of 1951 and a commission as a line officer in the U.S. Navy. He trained on U.S.S. Missouri. He subsequently served on destroyers and amphibious ships throughout the world, including operations in the Mediterranean, Korea, Vietnam and the Formosa Straits.
It was during his Navy service that he met and married Beatrice Anne Hemenway, on Aug. 13, 1955. He resigned his regular Navy commission to attend the University of South Carolina School of Law, from which he earned a bachelor’s degree in law, with high honors, and was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honorary society. He was admitted to the South Carolina Bar. He then attended Harvard Law School on a scholarship and earned a master’s degree in law.
Thereafter, he began an uninterrupted career of public service as an attorney with the federal government in then-newly emerging field for the development and use of atomic energy for civilians and natural defense purposes. With the legal office of the Atomic Energy Commission, he specialized in government contract matters, administrative law, the legislative process and energy and environmental law. During his career as an attorney, he served, among others, as the committee counsel to then-U.S. Congressional Joint Committee on Atomic Energy, as an administrative appeal judge and as the general counsel to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, appointed by George H.W. Bush. He received that agency’s distinguished service medal and the Presidential distinguished Executive and Meritorious service awards.
He remained an active member of the South Carolina Bar until retirement on Jan. 1, 2006. After resigning his regular Navy commission and during his civilian public service, he was also an active participant in the U.S. Navy Reserve for many years. He retired as a captain in 1971, but thereafter remained in the standby reserve for the maximum period.
Upon retirement from his civilian position, he and his wife, Anne, moved from their home in Rockville, Md., to a farm near Ocean View, Del., where they enjoyed life and their family. He attended, with Anne, St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach, Del. He had been baptized and confirmed as a youth in the Shady Grove Methodist Church in the Creston, S.C., community.
During his retirement years, Parler was fortunate to become informed about, and to document, some of his earliest direct line of ancestors who sought a better life in Colonial America. William Parler, the earliest identified, fought with Gen. Francis Marion and Gen. Thomas Sumter for independence in the American Revolution. So did William’s son, John, and William’s two surviving brothers; one of those brothers died in the enemy’s prison war camp. William’s other son fought with the Georgia militia in the War of 1812. Descendants of William Parler’s family served in all wars from the American Revolution to the current conflicts.
Finally, during those years, Parler reflected more with great admiration and respect on those in his family and neighbors who served and sacrificed for America.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Harriet Spigner, and her husband, Laney Spigner; and his grandson, Bradley J. Parler. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beatrice Anne Hemenway Parler; his sons, William C. Parler Jr., of Timonium, Md.; Blair H. Parler (and Rebecca) of Mount Airy, Md.; his daughters, Bethanie R. Detar of Ft. Mill, S.C.; Beatrice C. Nutt (and Jeffrey) of Hingham, Mass.; his grandchildren, Jacqueline H. Parler, William C. Parler lll, Madaline A. Parler, Kathryn F. Parler, Nicole M. Hawkins (and Christopher), Kasey B. Forsell (and Lt. Kory M. Forsell), Taylor B. Parler, Katherine A. Detar, Kyle W. Detar, Christopher V. Detar, William E.H. Nutt and Robert J.D. Nutt; and his great-grandchildren, Jacelyn G. Smith-Hawkins and Eowyn R. Forsell.
Final care for Parler has been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. His life memorial webpage and virtual guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.