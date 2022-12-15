William C. Townsend, 79, of Georgetown, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. He was born in Roxana, Del., to the late William L. Townsend and Ruth E Townsend.
Townsend graduated from Goldey-Beacom College in 1963, with a degree in business and finance. He began his banking career at Millsboro Trust Company, which spanned the next 20 years. He then embarked on his tenured years with Sussex County until retirement in 2009.
He was a lifetime member of St. George’s United Methodist Church in Clarksville, Del., and in recent years very much enjoyed attending Water’s Edge Church in Milton, Del., where he was blessed to make many new friends. He became a pledged Master Mason of the Doric Lodge in Millville on May 3, 1965, and a Worshipful Master in 1970. He had a keen mind for business, a kind and gentle nature, and great love for family and friends, and enjoyed a competitive game of dominos in his later years.
Townsend was preceded in death by his father, William L. Townsend, in 1952; his mother, Ruth E Townsend, in 2005; and his sister, Alice K Baker, in 2016. He is survived by his nephew, Steven D. Tyre and his wife, Nancy; his niece, Krystal J. McCoy and her husband, W. Keith McCoy; a great-niece, Dakota S. Tyre; and a great-nephew, Trevor A. Timmons.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at St George’s United Methodist Church, 34337 Omar Rd., Frankford, Del., where friends and family are being invited to attend a viewing from 11 a.m. noon. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery immediately following the service. The family is requesting donations be made honoring Townsend to either St. George’s United Methodist Church, 34337 Omar Rd., Frankford, DE 19945; or The Water’s Edge Church, 13275 Reynolds Road, Milton, DE 19968. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.