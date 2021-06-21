William C. Cluster, 86, of Selbyville, Del., died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at home. He was born in Baltimore, and was the son of the late Edgar A. Cluster and the late Dorothy M. (Biggs) Cluster.
He had been a bookbinder and carpenter for many years.
Cluster was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Cluster. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis I. Cluster of Selbyville; three sons, William Steven Cluster, Christopher Charles Cluster and Brian Joseph Cluster; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.