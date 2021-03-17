William Carmen “Bill” Mammarella, 92, died peacefully among family at his Bethany Beach, Del., home on Feb. 26, 2021. The Korean War veteran, federal attorney, and tennis, chess and pinochle player was much loved. He was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Wilmington, Del., the middle child of Dominick and Margaret (D’Onofrio) Mammarella.
The Class of 1950 University of Delaware grad taught public school in Delaware City. Relaxing by Dolle’s on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, Mammarella met Shirley Ann Hatch. The two wed on Dec. 26, 1953, after his U.S. Army service as a first-lieutenant in the 50th anti-aircraft artillery AW Battalion in Korea.
Via the G.I. Bill, he earned a law degree from George Washington University in 1957, which led to 30 years at federal agencies, including the departments of Health, Education and Welfare, where his team enforced school desegregation, and the Interstate Commerce Commission. After residing from 1961 in Tenleytown, D.C., and North Chevy Chase, Md., the couple moved in 1990 to the house they built at their beloved summer retreat.
Mammarella was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernest and Raymond. He is survived by his wife; his four kids, James Joseph of Astoria, N.Y., Nancy Ellen of Davis, W.Va., Shirley Ann of Alexandria, Va., and Martha Louise Cusick of Richmond, Va.; four grandsons: Max, Leo and Wyatt Powell, and Lucas Cusick; and five nephews and seven nieces, all of whom recall his engaging sense of humor and knack for storytelling.
Mammarella’s ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony later this year. The family will host a memorial gathering to coincide with the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Amnesty International. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.