William C. “Bill” Lavely, 93, of Lewes, Del., and formerly of Wheaton, Md., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born on July 12, 1927, in Johnstown, Pa., to the late Charles D. Lavely and Susie P. Adams Lavely.
Lavely was a Seabee in the U.S. Navy and veteran of World War II, as well as a retired construction superintendent. In his younger years, he attended the First Brethren Church in Johnstown, Pa. He was a member of the Long Neck CHEER Center. He enjoyed golf, classic country music, playing games on his computer and going to the slots. He was also blessed with being able to play the guitar, harmonica and keyboard, and liked to sing and dance. Lavely also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, especially 31. Even though he could be stubborn and set in his ways, he was still loved by his family and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Lavely was preceded in death by his first wife, Iona Watson Lavely, in 1987; his second wife, Mabel Jean Lavely; two sons, Daniel Russell Lavely and Ronald William Lavely; two sons-in-law, Lionel Zierdt and Bob Clark; and by eight siblings. He is survived by his companion, Laura Wilson of Lewes, Del.; six children, Delores Zierdt of Boonsboro, Md., Lenora Sue Clark of Johnstown, Pa., Jeffrey Lynn Lavely (and Barbara) of Falling Waters WVa., David Lester Lavely (and Bonnie Sue) of Harpers Ferry, WVa.; Cynthia Ann Peyton (and Dennis Valentine) of Emmitsburg, Md., and Jeffrey William Lavely of Augusta, WVa. He leaves behind a sister, Pearl Genevieve Malzi, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by extended famil members and many friends.
A celebration of Lavely's life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Lavely’s memory to Long Neck CHEER Center, 26089 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, DE. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.