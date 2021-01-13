William Bradley “Brad” Shupp, 60, of Hagerstown, Md., and Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. He was born in Hagerstown, Md., on Dec. 6, 1960, to the late William Maurice and Jean Marie Clopper Shupp.
He was a truck driver for Dot Foods and Food Lion. Shupp was a member of the Hagerstown ABATE, the North American Rod & Gun Club and the NRA. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, guns, sports and classic rock music. Shupp was known to be laidback, easygoing and a sweet man with a big heart. He will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to his parents, Shupp was preceded in death by a stepson, Richard “Richie” Bunting Jr.; a stepdaughter, Angel Bunting Brittingham; and his beloved canine companion Hoss. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Barbara Shupp of Dagsboro; three children, Justin Shupp and his wife, Paige, of Falling Waters, W.Va., SeAirra McLeod and her husband, Justin, of Denver, Colo., and Trisha Wright of Pensacola, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private, with burial at Redmen Memorial Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.