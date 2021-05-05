William Bradley “Bill” Morrow, 81, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 29, 2021, with his wife of 50 years, Suzanne Hudson Morrow, by his side, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. He fought bravely for 22 months against lung cancer. He was the son of Harold F. Morrow and Claire Zimmerman Morrow of Phillipsburg, N.J.
After high school, he worked in the hospital where his parents held jobs, before entering the restaurant business in the Poconos, Pa., the Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla., and the Lido on Long Island, N.Y.
Morrow was drafted in 1963 into the U.S. Army, where he became a cook and played baseball while stationed at Fort Bliss in Texas. He returned to the restaurant business and met his wife at Brandywine Race Track Club House in Wilmington, Del., where they worked as a waiter and waitress.
He left the restaurant business in 1969 and became a groom, then trainer and driver, of harness horses. He and his wife married in November of 1970. Morrow remained in the harness horse business for approximately 12 years and then returned to the restaurant business after a serious racing accident at Ocean Downs. While recovering from his accident, he created scratch art drawings of animals and people’s pets. He also did some sign painting for a few years. Morrow retired from the Grove Market restaurant in Bishopville, Md., in his early 70s.
He was an avid fan of sports, “Jeopardy” and crossword puzzles. He was a great cook and provided his family with wonderful meals. Everyone thought he was a great, kind and funny person.
Morrow is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his two beloved daughters, Amy Morrow Schrei and her husband, Erik, and Emily Claire Morrow; and a granddaughter, Sophie Schrei.
There will be a celebration of Morrow’s life held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Delaware Hospice Center; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.