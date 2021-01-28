William “Bill” Siebert, 66, of Lewes, Del., passed away at home on Jan. 20, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was the loving husband of 31 years to Deborah Siebert (Mahle); father to William Siebert of Lewes, Chris Mahle and wife, Tracy, of Maryland and Tonya Dewitt of Lewes; grandfather to Dustin, Andrew, Emily, Destiny and Ethan; brother of Mike, Mark and Sharon; and son-in-law to Meredith Mahle. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry Siebert Jr. and Mary Lou Lamkin, and by his father-in-law, John Mahle.
Siebert retired after a distinguished career as a mechanic with Anne Arundel County and relocated to Lewes, where he enjoyed doing yard work, landscaping and serving others. Siebert was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens.
Services are private at the request of the family. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.