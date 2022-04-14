William “Bill” Marsden, 82, of Frankford, Del., and formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., sadly passed away at his home on April 6, 2022, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family.
Marsden enjoyed many things throughout his life, including his time in the Army, his job with Western Electric, and time spent in his garage with family and friends. What he enjoyed most was the time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Mardsen was preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence Marsden; his loving wife, Patricia (Mc Caughan) Marsden; a brother, George Marsden; and a sister, Carol Rogers. He is survived by his children, Patricia Sparkevicius, William Marsden (and Marlene), Kathy Fagan (and John) and Christine Seitzinger (and Rob). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Brendon, Megan, Michelle, Evan, Billy, Colin, Katie, Jack, Kiley, Jenna, Robbie, Patrick and Michael; as well as his great-grandchildren, Bradley, Bennett and Blake. He is also survived by a niece and several nephews.
A celebration of Marsden’s life was to be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Saint Dominic’s Church, 8504 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa., where friends and family can visit from 9 to 10 a.m., with interment to immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in William’s honor to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.