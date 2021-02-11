William “Bill” Hartman, 67, of Frankford, Del., and formerly of Columbia, Md., passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. He was born on Feb. 11, 1953, in Washington, D.C., to the late John Raymond Hartman and Mayme Stephens.
He spent his childhood in Camp Springs, Md., and was a 1971 graduate of Crossland High School. In 1980, Hartman married Joyce, and not long after, they welcomed their son, Timothy.
Hartman had a successful 26-year career in sales, and many friends and hobbies; but his most important focus was his family — especially his son, Tim. He spent countless days coaching on the ball field and cheering in the stands, and would not have had it any other way.
In 2005, shortly after retiring, he and Joyce moved to Delaware to fulfill their dream of living at the beach and making many wonderful memories with family. Hartman was a loyal, caring and supportive friend to those he loved. He opened his heart and home to many throughout the years. His kind heart, quick wit and warm smile will be dearly missed.
Hartman was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings John, Edward and Mary Hartman. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Joyce (Zanelotti) Hartman; beloved son, Tim Hartman and his wife, Bridgid, of Reisterstown, Md.; grandchildren, Kiersten, William “Billy,” Ryan and Erin; sister, Janet Farina and her husband, Dominic; many beloved in-laws, including his father-in-law, Joseph Zanelotti; and many beloved nieces and nephews, including Angela Johnston and Michael Farina of Woodbine, Md., Anthony Gigliotti of Henderson, Nev., and more.
All are welcome to join his family on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Glyndon, Md. Due to COVID-19, facemasks and social distancing practices will be in place. For those wishing to view remotely, the service will be live-streamed online at www.shgparish.org. Arrangements were by Melson Funeral Services in Frankford, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.