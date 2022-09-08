William “Bill” Grapperhaus, 87, passed away Aug. 28, 2022, at his Pembroke Pines, Fla., home. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on Feb. 28, 1935, but grew up in Selbyville, Del., on Derrickson Creek, near Williamsville.
Grapperhaus graduated from Selbyville High School and from Ohio State University. He flew a variety of aircraft for the U.S. Air Force and for national airlines, such as Pan American Airlines, and for Miami Air International. He was briefly editor of the Delmarva News in Selbyville and launched the Beachcomber, the first free tabloid newspaper serving the Maryland and Delaware beaches, in the early 1960s.
He and his family regularly spent portions of each summer and fall at the Lynch family cottage on Bunting Avenue in Fenwick Island, Del.
He had been a member of Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church in Hollywood, Fla., since 1965, serving a number of capacities, including lay leader. He and his wife, Mary Jane, were also associate members of St. Matthews By the Sea Methodist Church in Fenwick Island from the time when there were no permanent pastors there.
Grapperhaus was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Jane Lynch Grapperhaus, and by his son, Steven Grapperhaus, who died in the crash of an Air Force cargo plane in Sicily, Italy in 1984. He is survived by his daughter, Stacy (and Douglas) Landers of Naples, Fla.; and three grandsons, Dr. Aaron Grapperhaus of Fresno, Calif., Brandon Landers of Denver, Colo., and Tyler Landers of Naples, Fla. Bill
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Roxana Cemetery in Frankford, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1304, Millsboro, DE 19966, in Grapperhaus’ name. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.