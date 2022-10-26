William Anthony Buron, 86, died on Oct. 17, 2022, while residing at the Delaware State Veterans Home in Milford, Del. He was born Aug. 31, 1936, in Irvington, N.J., to Raoul Buron and Mary Queenan-Buron.
He spent his childhood in Rahway, N.J. and graduated from Rahway High School. Over the years, he resided in Colonia and Brick, N.J., as well as Ormond Beach, Fla. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp and National Security Agency. His lifetime career was working for the Port Authority of N.Y.-N.J.
He enjoyed many years coaching for the Merrill Park Baseball League and was an avid golfer.
In addition to his parents, Buron was preceded in death by his former wife, Anna Serson; his sister Marguerite and his brother Raoul. He is survived by his son William, of Toms River, N.J., William’s wife, Laurie, their daughter Ashley Emberson and her husband, Matt, and Buron’s great-grandsons Elijah and Ezra; his daughter Laurie Happel of Millsboro, Del., and her husband, Bruce, their son Michael Winner and daughter Jaime Winner-Arnold and her husband, Trey, and Buron’s great-granddaughter Olivia; and his son Michael of Browns Mills., N.J., and Michael’s daughter Alyssa, son Michael, and daughters Jessica, Francesca and Nicolette; as well as his niece, Patrice Grassman, and nephews, Raoul and Dennis Buron.
A chapel service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Arrangements were provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.